A new video posted to social media shows what the anti-Israel protesters on US campuses know - or do not know - about the cause they are protesting for.

Entitled “Gaza Graduation (The Game Show)”, the video shows the protesters being offered $100 for every question they get right. However, they fail to correctly respond to questions such as “which river and which sea are referred to in the phrase ‘From the River to the Sea?’”, “What does Hamas say their number one goal is according to their charter?” and “What is the definition of Zionism?”