In recent weeks, the Givati and 401st brigades - under the command of the 162nd Division - have been conducting precise operations against terrorist operatives and infrastructure in specific areas of eastern Rafah.

During operations conducted by the Givati Brigade, the soldiers have eliminated more than 80 terrorists in the area. In targeted raids, soldiers of the Tzabar Battalion located large quantities of weapons, including dozens of rifles, grenades, and ammunition. The Givati ​​Reconnaissance Unit also located significant underground tunnel infrastructure in the area.

During operational activity by the 9th Battalion, the soldiers located a large number of anti-aircraft guns. The brigade’s Fire Control Center has also been operating together with the ground troops and the Israeli Air Force in order to target terrorist infrastructure embedded in the area.

Simultaneously, the forces of the 401st Brigade are intensifying operations in eastern Rafah. The soldiers began conducting targeted raids on terrorist infrastructure and buildings from which Hamas terrorists fired at IDF troops. During these operations, the soldiers eliminated about 50 terrorists and located dozens of tunnel shafts, which are currently in the process of being investigated and dismantled.

So far, hundreds of terrorist infrastructure sites have been destroyed by the 401st Brigade, including weapons production facilities and ready-to-use launch sites.