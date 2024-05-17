View this email in your browser
We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.
אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Parashat Emor
Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski Written by: Yedidya Shendorfy
In Parashat Emor, the offerings of Omer and Two Loaves are explained.
Question
Why are these offerings brought exclusively from the grain of the Land of Israel?
Answer
These sacrifices only come from the grain of the Land, since the whole matter of the Torah is expressed in a complete way only in the Land of Israel.
Tefila: Shir HaMaalot (Tehillim Perek 126)
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Ori Engelman
Question
Why, before reciting Grace after meals, do we recite Shir HaMaalot which reminds us of Zion?
Answer
The connection between means and ends of a process and to make all the travails seems as but a dream, is what Eretz Yisrael is all about.
