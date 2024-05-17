View this email in your browser

We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

To view all the Torah Lessons, Click Here

Parashat Emor

Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski Written by: Yedidya Shendorfy

In Parashat Emor, the offerings of Omer and Two Loaves are explained.



Question

Why are these offerings brought exclusively from the grain of the Land of Israel?



Answer

These sacrifices only come from the grain of the Land, since the whole matter of the Torah is expressed in a complete way only in the Land of Israel.

To view all the Tefila Lessons, Click Here

Tefila: Shir HaMaalot (Tehillim Perek 126)

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Ori Engelman