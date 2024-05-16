Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday visited the headquarters of the IDF’s Division 162, which is operating in the Rafah area.

During his visit, Gallant held an operational situation assessment together with the Head of the Command, Division Commander and senior IDF officials.

Upon completing an operational situation assessment at the Gaza border in the Rafah area, Gallant said, "Additional troops will join the ground operation in Rafah. A number of tunnels in the area have already been destroyed – Hamas’ faucets are being shut."

"I am now in the Rafah area after meeting the Head of the Southern Command, and the Commanders of Division 162, Brigade 84, Brigade 401, and the Fire Brigade. All our troops are working in an extraordinary manner. Hundreds of [terror] targets have already been struck, and our forces are maneuvering in the area.

"This operation will continue as additional forces will enter the area. Several tunnels in the area have been destroyed by our troops and additional tunnels will be destroyed soon. This activity will intensify – Hamas is not an organization that can reorganize, it does not have reserve troops, it has no supply stocks and no ability to treat the terrorists that we target. The result is that we are wearing Hamas down."

credit: אריאל חרמוני

