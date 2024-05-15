In the coming weeks, the military prosecutor's office is expected to file an indictment against Sergeant Aviad Frija, the soldier who shot and killed Yuval Kestelman, who helped neutralize the terrorist in the attack at the entrance to Jerusalem in November 2023, as reported by Channel 13 News.

The prosecutor's office is currently considering under which section to file the indictment, and whether it should be reckless killing or causing death by negligence. The decision is expected to be made in the coming weeks.

The IDF spokesman said in response: "The investigation by the military police has not yet been completed. The military prosecutor’s office is following up on the case. No decision has been made on the legal procedures to be taken."