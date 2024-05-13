The root of the Hebrew word atzmaut, independence, is composed of the letters, ayin,zadi, mem - etzem, core. An etzem is something that stands on its own, a free base without additions (like human bones which are the skeleton of the body). The first verse in the Torah in which the word "etzem" is mentioned is: "and man said, This time a bone from my bones, and flesh from my flesh" (Genesis 2:23). In other words, to be independent is to return to the basics of life; to return to ourselves.

The way to feel independent on Israel's 76th Independence Day is to free ourselves from dependence on all the extras and settings that in normal years gave us a sense of joy and security. It is not just about freeing ourselves of plastic hammers and entertainment stages, but also about more fundamental things: the concept that the IDF cannot fail; blind reliance on the United States; the illusion that progressive Jews in Israel and around the world would not cross red lines against their own people; the fantasy that anti-Semitism is a distant historical memory. All of these have been undermined in the past six months.

But not to worry, as always, all the problems will be resolved gradually: the campaign will be long but the IDF will win; the world's conservative forces have not had the last word; the progressives will evaporate demographically; human culture will align itself with eternal Jewish ethics – but this year we have the opportunity to be psychologically independent; to rejoice in the very essence of independence; in the fact that the Jewish people have a state, even if it is not perfect.

Just like we learned on the night of the Seder during COVID-19 that it is possible to rejoice on this night even when we are alone, so this Independence Day will focus us on the core, the most fundamental thing, – "the State of Israel is the foundation of God's throne in the world" (Rav Kook), and this is the greatest essence of independence.

Happy Yom HaAtzmaut!