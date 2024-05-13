הדלקת משואה - יהדות התפוצות לע"מ

Among the twelve toches lit for Yom Ha'atzmaut this evening, one was selected to represent the rush of Diaspora Jewish communities to support Israel when Hamas invaded.

The torch was lit by two representatives - Debra Loskove, a Chicago city council member, and Rabbi David Meir, a leading figure in the British Jewish community.

"I, Debra, daughter of Marvin and Eva Loskove, light this torch in honor of the divine call "A-YE-KA (where are you)?" and the Jewish answer "HINENI! (here I am), and in honor of the eternal brotherhood among the Jewish people, wherever they may be," Loskove declared before the lighting.

"I Rabbi David, son of Benjamin and Maisei, light this torch In honor of our small nation that brings, especially this time of darkness, so much light to the world, and in honor of the privilege to stand here, tonight, in a rebuilt Jerusalem," Rabbi David added.

They concluded with the traditional 'and for the glory of the state of Israel' before lighting their torch.