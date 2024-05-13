Adi Cohen-Meisels, sister of the fallen soldier Nitai, harshly criticized those who chose to disrupt the memorial ceremony in the cemetery with chants and shouts.

"Today I experienced one of the worst experiences of my life," described Adi in the post she shared, explaining: "Because, during the ceremony when the minister began to speak, a group of people started shouting at him. All the time he spoke there were protest shouts."

She shared: "I was shocked. It hurt my heart. Even more. My pulse raced. I found it hard to breathe. All I could hold on for myself and for those around me threatened to burst".

The minister, the government representative at the cemetery, chose to tell in his speech about her brother Nitai z"l. "And the climax was that the minister, to our surprise, chose to speak about Nitai. To tell the story of his bravery, to talk about him, where he volunteered, and all that time - shouts!".

Edi described the memorial ceremony as "a horrible experience. Shocking. Horrifying. No mental preparation prepared me for what I went through today. I was hurt. Personally. Offended. And I am angry".

In conclusion, she addressed those protesters: "Shame on you. You are not worth the air you breathe and you are not worth all the soldiers who fell that one day is dedicated to them. Shame on you."