Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not ruling out exiling Hamas leaders to end the war.

Speaking with Dan Senor on his podcast Call Me Back, Netanyahu stated: "This war can be over tomorrow, Hamas lays down its arms, surrenders, and returns the hostages, the war is over. It's up to them. The idea of exile is there we have always discussed it, but I think the most important thing is that they surrender. If they lay down their arms, the war is over."

The Prime Minister made clear that he will not allow the Gazans to control the Gaza Strip as long as Hamas is still active in the area.

When asked about the day after the war, Netanyahu said he would discuss the matter only after Hamas is eliminated. He added that Israel is facing challenges that no modern military has faced until now and that Israel must defend itself and it would not ask the Americans or anyone else to do so.