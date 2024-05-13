Marking the transition from Remembrance Day to Independence Day, Rabbi Sacks would address the annual Bnei Akiva-led ceremony. A selection of these speeches – dating back to 1998 – is now available on this digital archive.



These, together with Israel-themed videos, essays, resources, and key quotes, can all be found at rabbisacks.org/israel. Scroll down for some highlights.



Wishing you all a meaningful Yom HaZikaron and a happy Yom HaAtzma’ut.

With thanks toThe Rabbi Sacks Legacy for the following:



ISRAEL: HOME OF HOPE



An animated video with Rabbi Sacks narrating the connection between Ezekiel’s Vision of the Valley of Dry Bones and the creation of the modern State of Israel, together with an accompanying education resource.

THE CONNECTION BETWEEN JUDAISM AND ISRAEL



This video explores the connection between Jews as a people, Judaism as a religion, and Israel as a state. It also shows how this connection is intrinsic to the link between antisemitism and anti-Zionism; something too often overlooked or misunderstood.

FUTURE TENSE: A DREAM FULFILLED



An edited extract from Rabbi Sacks' book, Future Tense, a powerful vision for the future of Judaism, Jewish life, and the State of Israel in the twenty-first century. Future Tense establishes a renewed philosophy of Judaism and its place in the conversation of humankind.

CEREMONY & CELEBRATION FAMILY EDITION



The Family Editions for Yom HaZikaron and Yom HaAtzma'ut inspire intergenerational learning. The book edition of this series was recently published by Koren, which is offering a 20% discount on purchases of the book at korenpub.com/family-edition with code PesachFamily (valid until 20 June 2024).