A video was published today (Sunday) on X, of a mother and her three children during a siren that went off in the city of Sderot.

In the video, which has received tens of thousands of views, a mother is seen protecting her three children as they lay on the ground with their hands over their heads while an alarm was activated in the city.

The mother, Gilat, said in an interview with Kan News: "I have amazing children, they don't wait for me, they lie down on the ground right away. I put the baby between the two girls, and we sang the song that has been with us for too long – 'Utzu etza vetufar."

Journalist Almog Boker wrote: "A step from complete victory? Prime Minister Netanyahu, know that this is what security reality looks like in Sderot seven months after the start of the war and after you promised the residents: “There is no security obstacle stopping residents from returning to the Gaza surroundings” and this is after a weekend of non-stop sirens. How much longer is this going to take?

Journalist Gideon Alon wondered: "Perhaps someone in the leadership will explain this disgraceful failure that after all the IDF's extensive activity in Gaza for months and the crushing and elimination of hundreds of terrorists and the blasting of the tunnels, they are still shooting at Sderot and Be'er Sheva?"

He added and asked: "Why don't the defense minister and the chief of staff explain this reality to the public? If this is the case, why did they allow the residents of the communities surrounding Gaza to return home?"

During the past day, several sirens were activated in Sderot. In the last alarm activated in the afternoon, 4 rockets were launched – 2 rockets were intercepted in the city and two fell in open areas outside the Sderot.

Magen David Adom (MDA) provided medical assistance to a 3-year-old boy who was injured on his way to the protected area. Property was damaged as a result of interception fragments.