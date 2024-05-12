Readers around the world were moved last week by the tragic story of Miriam Chana Bar, a one-year-old baby girl who is suffering from cancer.

Doctors found four large tumors on Miriam Chana’s kidneys earlier this year. She endured six rounds of chemotherapy in Israel, but the tumors were unaffected. It was then that doctors advised that the Bars fly to New York, where Miriam Chana could receive intensive treatments, as well as surgery.

Miriam Chana’s father, Yona Bar, released a heartbreaking video to the public today. The clip shows a young man, pale and exhausted. His eyes are red, seemingly from tears, and he speaks in a soft, low voice. On his chest rests a tiny baby, Miriam Chana, feeling safe in her father’s arms. The sad truth, however, is that she is far from safe: The Bars can’t afford the hundreds of thousands of dollars needed for Miriam Chana’s surgery.

In the short video, Yona begs the public to save his daughter’s life. His eyes are full of pain as he pleads with viewers to give what they can. Behind him, the hospital room beeps with machines.

Yona also shares in the clip that the process of going public with their story is extremely difficult for his wife. Sharing their financial troubles and personal struggles is not something the Bars ever thought they would do. However, they were advised by their Rabbi that they must do whatever they can to save their baby.

Donations have begun to pour in from readers around the world. In a situation full of uncertainty, one thing is clear: The infant sleeping peacefully in the video has no idea that her life is in danger. If she has the opportunity to grow up, however, she will look back on this clip and know that the kindness of strangers saved her life.

