The Biden administration has offered Israel both intelligence and supplies, if Israel will agree to end its ground invasion of Rafah, the Washington Post reported.

The intelligence would help Israel locate both Hamas' leaders and hidden tunnels, four people familiar with the offer told the Post.

The US has also offered to help provide shelters so that Israel can build tent cities for Gazans, and have offered to help with the construction of delivery systems for food, water, and medicine for Gazans in Rafah, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Two people familiar with the discussions told the Post that US officials are working closely with Egypt to locate and cut off tunnels crossing the Egypt-Gaza border near Rafah, which Hamas has been using to replenish its military supplies.

The Washington Post also noted that the Biden administration believes Hamas, and its leader Yahya Sinwar, would welcome a major military operation in Rafah, since it would likely isolate Israel.