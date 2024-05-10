Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was asked during an interview on CNN about the post on X in which National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir wrote in English, "Hamas ❤️ Biden".

Ben Gvir’s post followed US President Joe Biden’s threat to stop supplying bombs to Israel if it launches a major military offensive in Rafah.

Bennett replied, "That’s a childish and infantile response, and I’m certainly not going to defend every stupid thing that any minister says."

“I’m speaking mostly on behalf of mainstream Israel, right and left, religious and secular. We want to be close with the United States of America, we know America is our biggest friend. This is a time that we’re being attacked from Yemen, from Iraq, from Iran, from Syria, from Lebanon, from Gaza. This is the time where we need to stand together, fight back [against] terror and it get it over with,” he added.

After the interview, Bennett wrote on X, "Unfortunately, in every interview I am forced to waste valuable screen time on tweets and harmful antics of government ministers instead of promoting the Israeli interest. It would be appropriate for government ministers to control their own tongue and keyboard."

Ben Gvir responded by sharing a screenshot of a tweet Bennett posted on June 27, 2022, in which he wrote, "For the first time in years, I have allowed Gazan workers to enter Israel on the condition that there is quiet. For years, the previous Prime Minister was afraid to do so, probably out of fear of criticism from the right, and also due to opposition from some parts of the defense organizations. I instructed the IDF and Shin Bet to start bringing in workers in a controlled manner."

