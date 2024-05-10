The United Nations General Assembly on Friday voted to adopt a resolution granting the Palestinian Authority the powers and rights of a UN member state.

143 states voted for the resolution, 9 opposed, and 25 abstained.

According to the Israeli delegation, this is in violation of the UN Charter and subverting the Security Council veto imposed by the United States.

The meeting began with remarks by the President of the General Assembly after which the resolution was presented by the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates and the Palestinian representative.

In the proposed resolution, submitted by the Arab group at the United Nations (whose acting president is the United Arab Emirates), it was determined that the Palestinian Authority meets the criteria for recognition as a state. It should be emphasized that according to the UN Charter, the only way to full membership in the UN is through a recommendation by the Security Council, after the Council has examined compliance with various criteria, including the state being a "peace-seeking" entity and the state's control over its territory.

Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan strongly criticized the proposal to grant state rights to the Palestinian Authority, “Today, the General Assembly is not only granting the rights of a state to the Palestinian Terror Authority. Today, it is also granting privileges to the future Terror State of Hamas. The GA has opened up the United Nations to modern-day Nazis. To genocidal Jihadists committed to establishing an Islamic State across Israel and the region, murdering every Jewish man, woman, and child. It makes me sick."

He added: “With this new precedent, we may see here representatives of ISIS or Boko Haram that will sit among us. This will be fitting for the new moral standard being set here today: Giving the rights of a state to an entity that is already partly controlled by terrorists, and will be replaced by a force of child-murdering Hamas rapists.”

ארדן גורס מעל הבמה את אמנת האו"ם UNTV

During his speech, Ambassador Erdan protested the resolution, saying it violation of the UN Charter. He then pulled out a small paper shredder and shredded a copy of the UN Charter.