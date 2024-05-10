IDF strikes Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon IDF Spokesperson

Over the past few hours, two armed Hezbollah terrorists were identified adjacent to a military structure in the area of Yaroun, in southern Lebanon. Shortly afterward, IAF fighter jets struck the terrorists.

Earlier today (Friday), IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Kfarkela.

Furthermore, a Hezbollah military structure in which terrorists were operating was struck in the area of Blida.

Following the sirens that sounded regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration, it was determined to be a false alarm.