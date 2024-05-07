Grammy-winning US rapper Macklemore released a pro-Palestinian song on Tuesday night, in support for the US students' protest against Israel, as reported on Kan News. The song Hind's Hall is named after the 6-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab, who was killed two months ago by IDF fire in the Gaza Strip.

Macklemore, a stage name for Ben Haggerty, published on social media a clip from the music video, with the background of the destruction in the Gaza Strip, pro-Palestinian demonstrations and images of corporations such as McDonald's and Starbucks, that expressed support for Israel.

“The mothers and the children, and all the men that you murdered,” Macklemore sang in Hind's Hall, “and then we see how you spin it. Who gets the right to defend and who gets the right of resistance. Has always been about dollars and the color of your pigment.”

“Claimin’ it's antisemitic to be anti-Zionist," he continues. " I’ve seen Jewish brothers and sisters out there and ridin' in solidarity and screamin' "Free Palestine" with them. Organizin', unlearnin’ and finally cuttin' ties with aA state that's gotta rely on an apartheid system to uphold an occupyin' violent.”

Macklemore announced that all income from playing the song on music streaming channels would be donated to UNRWA. At the outbreak of the war, Macklemore expressed his condemnation of Israel and in early November, he participated in a pro-Palestinian rally in Washington, where he called the Israeli fighting in the Gaza Strip "genocide.”