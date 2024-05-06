US President Joe Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this afternoon (Monday) to discuss the recent activity in Rafah, where the IDF has begun calling on residents to evacuate ahead of an expected military operation in the city.

In a conversation that lasted about half an hour, Biden clarified his positions regarding Rafah and emphasized that he believes a hostage deal is the way to avoid having the IDF enter Rafah.

"We believe that a hostage deal is the best way to save lives and avoid entering Rafah," explained a US National Security Council spokesperson at the White House before the leaders' conversation.

This morning the IDF began preparations for the evacuation of the civilian population in Rafah, as part of the preparations for a military operation in the city.

In recent hours, flyers were dropped calling on the residents of eastern Rafah to evacuate temporarily toward the expanded humanitarian area.

Calls to temporarily move to the humanitarian area are conveyed through flyers, SMS messages, phone calls, and media broadcasts in Arabic.