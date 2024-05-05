Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday addressed the opening ceremony of Holocaust Remembrance Day.

During the address, the Prime Minister turned to the world in English: "Eighty years ago, in the Holocaust, the Jewish people were totally defenseless against those who sought our destruction. No nation came to our aid.

"Today, we again confront enemies bent on our destruction."

Netanyahu continued: "I say to the leaders of the world, no amount of pressure, no decision by any international forum, will stop Israel from defending itself."

He concluded by pledging: "As the Prime Minister of Israel – the one and only Jewish state – I pledge here today from Jerusalem on this Holocaust Remembrance Day: If Israel is forced to stand alone, Israel will stand alone. But we know we are not alone because countless decent people around the world support our just cause. And I say to you, we will defeat our genocidal enemies. Never again is now!"