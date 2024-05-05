As you know, Customer Relationship Management is intended to automate and improve the interaction between the company and the client. Accordingly, such useful software should be suitable for a specific business, perform the required tasks, and integrate with third-party services. As a rule, CRM for free is suitable for small businesses since the workflow does not require complex organizational measures in an automated format.

CRM for free and small business features

It is obvious that any CRM software must fully satisfy the entrepreneur's requests. There are highly targeted system solutions and universal ones. For example, CRM for free Bitrix24 copes with servicing small enterprises of various fields of activity thanks to a large set of functions.

Before you understand the specifics of choosing a CRM and get acquainted with the top 10 best CRMs for free, you need to study information about the key points of small businesses. That is, before automating the work of the enterprise, you must understand how to use CRM and which functions are preferable.

It is obvious that the activity of any company is individual. Accordingly, small enterprises also differ among themselves in various parameters. However, there are general characteristics that apply to the description of the entire small business.

Economists identify 4 key factors that determine the specifics of the small business sphere:

Focus on all customers.

Vulnerability to changes.

Total savings.

A peculiar management structure.

Let's look at each of the items in this list in more detail and decide how to choose the right CRM for free.

Is the customer always right?

A key feature of small business is increased customer focus. Small companies are sensitive to the number of buyers and customers, so they are sensitive to any changes in the mood of the target audience.

That is, small business owners focus on customers, not on employees or expensive automation of work processes. Regarding the implementation of CRM in this context, the main rule applies — the software should be convenient for working with clients. It implies integration with other services, and the ability to automate calls and correspondence.

Vulnerability to changes

Any changes in the market, up to a slight increase in inflation, negatively affect the activities of small companies. As a rule, during crises, purchasing power decreases, which is especially noticeable when prices for goods or services increase.

Therefore, small business owners prefer CRM for free with the ability to configure analysis and make forecasts. The software must meet the needs of the entrepreneur regarding cost optimization and retention of the target audience in emergency cases.

Total savings

In this context, we are not talking about greed. Saving is a common working moment that is inherent in small business companies. In addition to crisis situations, owners of small business projects are forced to minimize losses and expenses.

For example, using CRM for free is beneficial in most cases because it helps reduce software costs and get the desired result. Small businesses often work on their own startups without receiving government support and funding. Accordingly, the owners of firms are trying to protect themselves from the crisis fluctuations of the market and maximize profits.

A peculiar management structure

It is worth noting that it is a small business that needs automation more than other structures. Company management is usually aimed at the interchangeability of employees and the combination of work functions. Another important point is that the manager tries to control all work processes independently.

The peculiarity of the management structure in small businesses is the combination of basic processes. For comparison, representatives of large businesses contain many departments that perform certain functions. For example, a manufacturing concern has marketing departments, engineering services, technical staff, and a management team.

In a small business, such a structure is not provided, and often, the manager combines the work of an IT specialist and an engineering worker. Accordingly, CRM for free for small businesses should automate processes, taking into account such specifics. By the way, the Bitrix24 software is optimally suited for solving such problems.

How to choose CRM for free: total

We explained the specifics of small businesses regarding the structure of work and features of the software. Of course, CRM for free is optimally suited for small companies. But you have to choose the right functionality that will be able to meet the desired needs and requirements.

Criteria for choosing CRM for free for small businesses:

Availability of free functions.

Integration with other services.

No difficulties in setting up and managing.

The convenience of the interface.

The range of software is quite large, which makes it much more difficult to choose. We propose to study the rating of the best CRM for free for small businesses and present the TOP 10, especially for you.

TOP 10: The best free CRM in 2024 for small businesses

So, CRM for free for small businesses must meet the basic requirements:

Versatility.

Functionality.

Ease of use.

This rating presents the best software that is relevant for use in 2024 and will work perfectly in the future. We tested the functionality with the help of independent auditors, got acquainted with the capabilities of each CRM for free from the proposed TOP 10 list. The positions are presented in the format from best to worst.

Bitrix24

The undisputed leader among free CRM is Bitrix24 . The software is offered in a free format. But if you decide to expand your business, and the basic functions will not be enough, you can use paid tariffs. At the same time, free options are available to an unlimited number of users.

Advantages:

Lots of free features;

Large data storage capacity.

The ability to make unique settings taking into account the specifics of the business.

Automatic cleaning of the system for detecting errors and duplicates.

A project management model for making forecasts, analytics, and marketing campaigns.

Reporting on various parameters.

Bitrix24 is truly versatile and really allows you to automate most of the workflows for free. A small disadvantage can be considered the complexity of the settings. But the management of a small company is usually handled by a manager who will be able to clarify the work of the software according to his needs.

Freshsales

This CRM for free is designed for small businesses and is suitable for companies whose activities are closely related to telephony. In addition to functionality regarding communication with the target audience, Freshsales offers free reporting in a simplified format and options for communication with clients — correspondence, integration with social networks.

Users note the disadvantages of this CRM. For example, detailed reporting, the use of chatbots and many other useful options cannot be installed for free. But the basic free functions will be enough for you to interact with customers simply.

Zoho

Quite popular software used to automate the work of small firms. Zoho has an impressive set of free features and fairly simple settings. CRM tools of this program will help to compile reports, identify errors in working with the target audience, save and analyze the work of the company according to the selected parameters.

The weak point of Zoho is integration. The software is fully compatible only with Zoho services. Setting up third-party platforms to interact with this CRM for free may seem complicated.

HubSpot

Comfortable CRM for free offers interesting opportunities for novice businessmen. You get a large free set of features for an unlimited number of users. It is worth noting that the free version is offered forever and is not a test version. HubSpot in the basic format can make simplified reporting, store a limited amount of information, and automate communication with customers in various ways.

The main drawback is the limited free service. For example, to get more detailed reporting and multilateral integration, you will have to buy one of the paid tariffs.

EngageBay

Functional CRM for free EngageBay is suitable for all areas of small business. The key feature of the software is the segmentation of contacts with convenient management and the relationship between business and customers. The program can be called universal with respect to paid options, free content has limitations.

For example, you can add no more than 250 contacts to the program for free. Accordingly, the software is relevant for novice entrepreneurs, when developing a business, you will have to spend money on paid tariff offers.

Capsule

CRM for free Capsule software is a unique opportunity to optimize marketing at the level of simultaneous communication with customers and analysis of sales performance. In addition, the system is automated and presented with a very simple interface. During the implementation, you will not have to answer the staff, because the functionality is really very simple.

The disadvantages of Capsule are the limitations of the free version. That is, in the basic format, management of one sales channel is available. Integration with messengers and social networks is also paid.

Streak

Unusual CRM tools are presented in the Streak software. In fact, it is an integration service with Gmail, developed in the form of an application. To manage business processes, it is enough to download a browser extension and familiarize yourself with the program's capabilities.

Streak is a lightweight free version that is suitable for freelancers and aspiring businessmen. You will not be able to manage complex workflows using this CRM.

Apptivo

Effective CRM Apptivo software is suitable for freelancers and small companies. The functionality is a bit limited, but it will still be able to provide basic automation. Among the free tools there is a repository, integration with e-mail, simplified reporting.

The disadvantage of the free version is that the content is available for one user. You will be able to get a more complete set of functions only in paid tariffs, which is very inconvenient for beginners.

Agile

A fairly popular CRM platform offers a large selection of free options. In addition to the standard storage, the software can evaluate the priority of transactions, analyze the effectiveness of past periods and recommend ways to increase profits using marketing tools. There are also tools to optimize the maintenance of current documentation.

The main drawback is the lack of flexibility of tariff plans. If you decide to set a tariff plan at a minimum cost, then in the future you will be able to buy only more expensive services. That is, the possibility of returning to a cheap or free tariff is not provided.

BenchmarkONE

This CRM system refers to complex solutions that are optimally suited for marketing and sales. The basic free functions include automation of work with customers by email, management of the sales pipeline to get profitable conversions.

However, the free format is available forever for only 5 users. It is worth noting that the basic options may not be enough for you and you will have to spend money on buying tariff packages.

Have you already chosen the right CRM for free?

This article presents the best CRM systems for small businesses that are successfully operating in 2024 and are suitable for the future. Pay attention to the correctness of choosing the appropriate software and the list of tools in the basic free format.

If you want to save money on the implementation of automation in the business, then install universal CRM. For example, Bitrix24 is optimal for small businesses and offers the best set of free options. When choosing software, test the content and be sure to be guided by the information from the TOP 10 free CRMs of 2024.

Recommendations for small business managers:

Choose CRM for free with the largest number of free accounts.

Pay attention to the benefits of tariff plans in a paid format.

Consider simplifying the interface and saving money on staff training.

Give preference to proven services.

Of course, system products from the TOP 10 free CRM are the best, but their functionality is quite diverse. If it is difficult for you to choose the right content and there is no time to test all the offers, then use universal programs like Bitrix24. The advantages of this CRM stand out especially against the background of competitors by the unlimited availability of free accounts and a large set of basic functions.