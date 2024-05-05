Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva reported on Sunday that the condition of the Yamam counterterrorism officer who was wounded on Saturday near Tulkarem continues to be very severe and unstable.

The hospital stated that doctors are still fighting for his life. The public is asked to pray for Yitav Lev ben Veren.

The officer was wounded during a joint Yamam and IDF operation in the town of Dir al-Rusun where terrorists were holed up one of the houses.

Five terrorists who were involved in the murder of Elhahan Klein last November were killed in the shootout, and one of them turned himself in.

The shootout lasted nearly 13 hours, and included the activation of the "pressure cooker protocol" with two attacks by a UAV on a structure, the firing of matador missiles, and firing on the home, including assistance from engineering bulldozers.

The terrorists hid in a "boydem," a storage area created by constructing a lowered ceiling to provide "invisible" storage space, and managed the fighting from there, while using a number of walls as protection. The officer who suffered critical injuries was injured in the last stage of the fighting, when he searched inside the home and was shot point-blank, during the later hours of the morning.