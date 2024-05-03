Bereaved parents who lost their loved ones in the Hamas attack on October seven are threatening to petition the Supreme Court against the appointment of Brigadier General Shlomi Binder, head of the Operations Division, for the position of head of the IDF Intelligence Directorate.

"Our sons fought for long hours against terrorists and eliminated many of them, without the senior IDF officials, including Brigadier General Shlomi Binder, head of the Operations Division, who is responsible for IDF force preparedness for such situations, being seen on the horizon," the parents wrote.

They added: "We intend to petition the Supreme Court along with other bereaved parents from Golani against the scandalous appointment of Brigadier General Binder as head of the IDF Intelligence Directorate, before his part in the failure is clarified through a national investigation committee. There is a limit to how much the Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant can spit in the faces of the bereaved families."

The move to petition the Supreme Court is led by Yehoshua Shani, father of the late Lt. Uri, and Yoel Dagan, father of the late Sgt. Shlomo.

Shani said that, "After we examined Binder's part in the failure of October 7 - we, parents of Golani soldiers who with their bodies stopped the attack, know that the system that should have given them the support did not function for long hours. My son fought for nine hours in a hideout with five soldiers, and eliminated dozens of terrorists. The four who survived the day reported that there was nothing, no air force, nothing until 16:00."

He noted that "Binder, by virtue of his role, has a part in it. Appointing him as head of the IDF Intelligence Directorate - there is no delusion greater than this. It's not personal. We expect that if we're forced to make appointments, they will take into account what happened on October 7. At least wait for an inquiry committee to see what his part was before being appointed to such a significant position."