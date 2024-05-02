ההפגנה בכביש 4 דוד קשת\ידיעות בני ברק

Dozens of haredim from the radical Jerusalem faction blocked Route 4 on Thursday near the entrance to Bnei Brak to protest the haredi conscription law.

The protesters are affiliated with the community of Rabbi Tzvi Friedman, the leader of a subgroup in the faction.

The commander of the Ramat Gan-Bnei Brak police classified the protest as an unlawful assembly before taking measures to disperse it.

The organizers did not announce the location of the protest ahead of time in an attempt to surprise police, but by the time the demonstrators began to block the road, police on horseback had already arrived.