כניסת המשאיות דרך מעבר ארז צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF announced on Wednesday that following the government directive, and as part of the effort to increase the quantity and routes for humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, for the first time since the beginning of the war, the IDF, through the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), opened the Erez Crossing of the Ministry of Defense's Land Crossings Authority, to allow the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

As part of this effort, after careful security inspection, 30 trucks of humanitarian aid including food and medical supplies for the northern part of the Gaza Strip, arrived from Jordan and entered Gaza today.

According to the IDF, entry of humanitarian aid through the Erez Crossing was made possible after engineering work was carried out in the area by the Engineering Units and additional IDF forces. Using engineering tools, the renewed crossing was built, having previously been used only as a civilian crossing.

The forces constructed inspection and protection infrastructure in the area and paved roads in both Israeli and Gazan territory, enabling the entry of substantial amounts of aid to the northern part of the Gaza Strip.