After many antisemitic incidents on US campuses and with threats to move to Europe as well, Maccabi World Union is calling on heads of US universities and colleges to immediately put a stop to violent events.

Michael Siegel, president of Maccabi World Union, the largest Jewish movement in the world, that represents approximately 450,000 members in 70 countries around the world, recently addressed all administrators and board members of US universities and colleges in an open letter in which he called on them to take immediate action to stop the anti-Israeli and antisemitic activities on campuses, which include physical and emotional intimidation and calls for the annihilation of Israel.

"Maccabi World Union respects free speech but will not be able to remain silent in the face of the displays of hatred on the campuses," Siegel wrote in his letter to the heads of universities. "We respect the right to assemble, but not manifestations of violence, such as blocking students’ and lecturers’ access to classrooms and laboratories.” In the name of democracy, Siegel demanded that the universities stop virulent antisemitic activities before they, “Turn into widespread violence.”

Siegel also wrote that Maccabi World Union, as the largest Jewish sports movement in the world, that holds values ​​such as ethics, fair play, and teamwork between athletes of all races and religions, emphasizes that especially these days, about 90 days before the opening of the Paris Olympics, there is an urgent obligation to demand that the antisemitic and anti-Israeli activities that have been growing rapidly in recent weeks on US campuses be stopped immediately."