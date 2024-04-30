Education is precious in Israel, and is recognized as the key to the future. Israel’s educational policies and practices over the years mirror the complex multicultural identity of the country. The education system is based on Jewish values, principles of love for the land, and innovation. It also emphasizes the scientific and technological skills needed in a dynamic modern world.

Brief overview of the evolution of educational policies and practices in Israel

In the early years, the education system in Israel focused on preserving Jewish identity and culture. The government emphasized Hebrew as the main language of instruction, and Zionist ideology dominated the curriculum. However, significant reforms in the education sector started in the 1990s with efforts to address the needs of multicultural Jewish and Arab students.

The Dovrat Committee of 2005 revolutionized the education sector through reforms meant to enhance teacher training, develop more effective learning methods, and promote social equity. Recent reforms in the education sector have focused on incorporating technology and innovation in response to current socioeconomic needs.

10 interesting facts about educational policies and practices in Israel

Educational structure

The education system in Israel has several levels: pre-primary school for ages 3-5, primary school between ages 6-12, middle school for ages 12-15, and secondary school for ages 15-18. The design imparts critical knowledge and develops the skills necessary to excel in a dynamic modern world.

Curriculum

The country has a standard national curriculum that’s followed by all schools. However, schools can select from a wide range of study units and teaching methods to suit their student and faculty needs. Also, students study a special topic in depth each year, such as immigration, industry, or Jerusalem, to boost their understanding of society.

Compulsory education

In Israel, education is compulsory for children between 3 and 18 years, which includes preschool to the secondary school level. The educational policy aims to equip every youth with fundamental language and numerical skills, promote social abilities, and foster creative and cognitive capacities. The Ministry of Education supervises educational practices and policies.

Languages

Hebrew is the primary language of instruction in Jewish schools, but Arabic is commonly used in Arabic schools. Immigrant learners take short-term courses to learn subjects not taught in their native countries, such as the Hebrew language. Curricular aids are offered based on student needs.

Assessment

One of the key evolutions in educational policies and practices in Israel is in assessments. The country has a liberal take on exams, having only one final exam per year. Before the reforms, students were assessed using standardized tests. However, the current assessment criteria include 70 percent standardized tests and 30 percent customized by the teacher. The goal is to promote creativity and innovation.

Exceptional students

Educational policies and practices in Israel include special education for gifted children who rank top of the class. They have a special classroom designed to sharpen their knowledge and help them master practical concepts in various disciplines. Education for exceptional students includes research and independent studies.

Boarding schools

Unlike in most countries that reserve boarding schools for the privileged, boarding schools in Israel are for the disadvantaged youths. They are funded by the government. The goal of such schools is to ensure universal access to basic education.

Apprenticeship

Israel has an apprenticeship law that allows youths to pursue vocational studies instead of conventional schooling. Vocational learning programs run for two years, followed by a few years of apprenticeship. Students under training study three days a week and conduct practicals on one day. The studies target trades such as cooking, hairstyling, and mechanics.

The military

Most students in Israel take weapon training classes since young people join the military after school before resuming higher education. Students enter the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) at 18 years and join college at 21 or 22 years. Men serve for 3 years and women for 2 years. The IDF significantly contributes to developing a well-educated workforce and society.

University education

Israel boasts one of the highest number of university degrees per capita in the world. This makes the country one of the most educated countries in the world. The policy is supported by government funding in most schools, allowing even the most vulnerable populations to access affordable higher education.

Israeli educational policies and practices are a model of excellence and innovation

Educational policies and practices in Israel focus on developing responsible citizens in a plural society. Learning emphasizes love for the country, Jewish values, and innovation fit for a dynamic world. The government is keen to invest in young minds to cement their position as one the leading technological innovators in the world.