A poll published on Sunday by Channel 13 found that if elections were held today, the Religious Zionists would receive seven seats in the Knesset.

National Unity would win 30 seats, the Likud 20, Yesh Atid 15, Yisrael Beiteinu 11, Otzma Yehudit nine, Shas eight, and UTJ seven.

Hadash-Ta'al would receive five seats, United Arab List would receive four, and Labor would win four as well. Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope would not pass the electoral threshold according to the poll.

It is hypothesized that the Religious Zionist's growth relative to recent polls stems from Minister Bezalel Smotrich's recent achievements in Judea and Samaria development and his strong line against Palestinian statehood, two things the public sees favorably.

At the same time, the poll also examined a scenario in which a new moderate-right-wing party was formed uniting former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, former Mossad Director Yossi Cohen, and MK Gideon Sa'ar, as well as a new left-wing party led by former Meretz MK Yair Golan.

In such a scenario, a new party led by Bennett, Cohen, and Sa'ar would receive 32 seats, becoming the largest party in the Knesset. On the other hand, the National Unity Party led by Gantz would crash to only 15 seats. The Likud would also receive 15, while Yair Golan's party would receive nine.

Yesh Atid, in such a scenario, would shrink to eight seats, Otzma Yehudit would receive eight as well, Yisrael Beiteinu seven, Shas six, UTJ six, and the Religious Zionist Party five.