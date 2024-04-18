Foreign Minister Israel Katz thanked US President Joe Biden for his announcement of new sanctions on Iran following the Islamic Republic's massive attack on Israel less than a week ago.

"I commend President Biden for his ironclad commitment to Israel's security and his announcement of new sanctions on leaders and entities affiliated with Iran's IRGC, the Iranian Defense Ministry, and Iran's missile and drone program, following its brutal attack on Israel. President Biden has called on all G7 partners to take the same path," Katz said.

"This is our opportunity to form a global front and a regional coalition against Iran, together with the US, the EU, and moderate Arab states, to stop the serpent's head that threatens global stability.

"We must stop Iran now before it's too late," the Foreign Minister said.