An Israeli source said on Wednesday that Israel will have trouble carrying out its response to the Iranian attack as was initially planned and authorized, Kan News reported.

According to the report, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to wait to discuss the response with President Joe Biden and after that, the diplomatic pressure increased.

As part of the pressure on Israel to refrain from striking Iran, diplomats who spoke with Israeli officials told them that "no one can 100% ensure that we can prevent the next Iranian attack." Western diplomats claimed that "it is understood that Israel will respond, the question is how that response won't cause a wider escalation."

Ministers in the government recommended that Netanyahu strike sensitive facilities in Iran. The disagreement among the Israeli decision-makers is still ongoing. The majority of Israel's top officials believe that Israel must carry out the counterstrike as soon as possible. As one of the senior members of the cabinet said, every day that passes, the chance that there will be a counterstrike gets smaller.

At the same time, there is international pressure on Israel not to escalate matters that can lead the area to an all-out war between Iran and Israel.