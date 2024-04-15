CHISINAU, MOLDOVA,

Today marks a significant milestone in the field of human rights advocacy and democratic principles with the establishment of the International Center for the Protection of Human Rights and Democracy (ICPHRD) in Moldova. Founded by former European Court of Human Rights judge Stanislav Pavlovschi, the Center is poised to play a pivotal role in promoting and safeguarding the rule of law, democracy, and human rights, both domestically and on a global scale.

The core mission of the ICPHRD is dedicated to advancing the fundamental values of democracy and human rights within Moldova and, subsequently, across borders. Through diligent monitoring, objective analysis, and strategic recommendations, the Center aims to identify gaps and shortcomings in governmental activities, inform Moldovan society and international partners, and advocate for tangible improvements in policy and practice.

On the occasion, Mr. Pavlovschi stated, “Today’s establishment of the International Center for the Protection of Human Rights and Democracy marks a significant step forward in our ongoing commitment to justice, democracy, and human rights. Our Center is dedicated to advancing these fundamental values within Moldova and beyond. Through diligent monitoring and strategic advocacy, we aim to address critical challenges and advocate for tangible improvements in policy and practice.”

As the Center embarks on its journey, it is proud to announce the inaugural 2024 Rule of Law Symposium, focusing on contemporary rule of law challenges in the Republic of Moldova. The event is set to take place in New York on the 17th and 18th of April 2024 and will convene legal scholars and practitioners from leading jurisdictions, aiming to address critical issues surrounding Moldova’s candidacy for European Union membership.

Participants and attendees will debate the significant human rights issues and deficiencies in the rule of law that plague Moldova’s institutions and overall political landscape.

The symposium will feature esteemed participants including Carsten Zatschler, Adjunct Professor at University College Dublin and expert in EU law, and Justin S. Weddle, a US-based criminal lawyer with experience in Eastern European legal systems. Matthew Hoke, a former FBI agent, will also contribute insights into cross-border financial crimes. Additional invitees include Barnes & Thornburg Partner Scott Hulsey, as well as Kibler Fowler & Cave’s Nathan Park, who will in turn provide diverse perspectives on Moldova’s legal and political landscape.

Discussions are set to encompass a wide range of topics including the broader context of contemporary Moldova, challenges within the Moldovan justice system, and compliance with EU fundamental values. Case studies, including the banning of political parties, will be analyzed to provide nuanced insights into Moldova’s rule of law challenges.

In addition to challenges within the justice system, Moldova is experiencing a worrying decline in media freedoms, marked by the persecution of journalists and media outlets critical of the government. Reports reveal a pattern of restrictions on press freedom, such as license suspensions for dissenting broadcasters. Journalists advocating for transparency face intimidation and harassment, compromising freedom of expression and democratic values. The symposium aims to address these challenges and develop strategies to protect media freedoms in Moldova.

The symposium’s agenda includes welcome remarks, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and a recorded panel discussion moderated by Professor Zatschler. Participants will engage in rigorous dialogue aimed at identifying actionable recommendations for addressing Moldova’s rule of law deficiencies.