Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant met today with U.S. CENTCOM Commander, General Michael Erik Kurilla, at the IAF Hatzor airbase.

Minister Gallant and General Kurilla discussed readiness for an Iranian attack against the State of Israel, which may lead to regional escalation.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief of the General Staff MG. Amir Baram, Director of the Policy Bureau Dror Shalom, and Military Secretary BG. Guy Markizano.

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to General Kurilla for his leadership and contribution to the powerful and unique bond between the U.S. and Israel, and thanked him for the United States’ support for Israel.

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant said: "I have recently completed a meeting with U.S. CENTCOM Commander, General Kurilla - a true friend of Israel. We discussed the close cooperation between the United States and Israel, between our defense establishments and our militaries".

"Our enemies think that they can pull apart Israel and the United States, but the opposite is true", Gallant added, "they are bringing us together and strengthening our ties. We stand shoulder to shoulder".

"I am certain that the world sees the true face of Iran", he added, "the terrorist body that incites terror attacks across the Middle East, and funds Hamas, Hezbollah, and additional forces [proxies], and now also threatens the State of Israel."

"We are prepared to defend ourselves on the ground and in the air, in close cooperation with our partners, and we will know how to respond", Gallant concluded.