Member of Knesset Dan Illouz has introduced a bill together with a group of right-wing members of Knesset calling for the imposition of full sovereignty over all Jordan Valley territories.

According to the bill, the imposition of sovereignty will come into effect on October 7th, 2024, a year after the massacre. According to those behind it, the move will represent a victory and link the imposition of sovereignty to this fateful date.

"A true victory will be possible only when the enemy feels that October 7th was a mistake, turning it into a day of mourning for them. To achieve this, we must take two central steps - crush terrorism and deepen our roots in our land," Chairman of the Jordan Valley Sovereignty Caucus, MK Dan Illouz, stated.

"Our brave soldiers are destroying the terrorists with courage on the battlefield every day, defeating Hamas and dismantling its capabilities. Now, we must complete the task by deepening our roots in our land and imposing sovereignty over wide areas of the country. This will make it clear to any enemy seeking to expel us from our land that the outcome of such a terrible action will be both the end of its existence and will result in the deepening of our roots in our land," he added.

MK Illouz initiated the move together with the Sovereignty Movement, stating: "Israel is under attack not only from the north and south but also faces an existential threat from the eastern border. The majority of the weapons transferred to the Palestinian Authority pass through the Jordan Valley. Iran is working to undermine Jordanian rule and to take control of the eastern Jordanian border to attack Israel from point-blank range. Additionally, imposing sovereignty over the Jordan Valley will close the option for establishing a Palestinian state. The State of Israel must return to proactive measures and not be dragged into responding to our enemies' attacks. Imposing sovereignty over the Jordan Valley will be a deterrent step and also a step towards the desired victory."