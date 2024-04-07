Israel's war against Hamas, dubbed Swords of Iron, entered its 27th week on Saturday. Today, Sunday, April 7, is the six-month anniversary of the massacre that began the ongoing war.

The war began on October 7th, the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, when Hamas launched an assault by land sea, and air, massacring over 1,200 and taking 240 Israelis and foreigners hostage. As the war continues, IDF forces continue to advance through southern and central Gaza as terrorists continue launching rockets at the Jewish state from Lebanon and Gaza.

Live updates:

Sunday, 1:44 p.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.

Sunday, 1:10 pm.: Following the IDF withdrawal from the area, four rockets were fired from Khan Yunis at southern Israel. Iron Dome interceptors shot down two of the rockets.

Sunday, 12:56 p.m.: Sirens sounded in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, 11:01 a.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.