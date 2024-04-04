Rescue Unit ZAKA360 has reported approximately 600 bodies that they personally identified and buried this year due to terror attacks and road accidents - most of whom were October 7 victims.

ZAKA360, a volunteer unit, works with the military to search for, identify, and bury victims of terror attacks and road accidents. Post October 7 they worked 24 hours a day searching for victims in off-road areas, and identifying bodies in Shura camp.

With 600 families across Israel losing a chunk of their income and facing tripled expenses, finances are a significant challenge. This is aside from the deep emotional pain that families torn apart deal with. After developing a personal connection with victims' families, ZAKA360 initiated multiple projects to help them.

Currently live is a campaign to provide funds and food baskets this Pesach to families of terror and road accident victims. With the public’s help, shattered families can have a less painful Pesach holiday this year, despite the family member missing from their table.