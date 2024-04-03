Aharon was a dedicated worker with a good heart, who treated everyone like family. They especially loved Fridays, when Aharon would arrive with delicious chicken soup and cinnamon buns, made every week by his adorable wife, Sari.

That’s what made it all the more shocking when, a few weeks ago, security camera footage of the Ultra-Orthodox caregiver captured a shocking sight: Aharon was standing on the curb just outside the building when a car lost control, literally jumped onto the curb, and instantly ran the forty-year-old man over.

Click here to help

For excruciating minutes that felt like hours, Aharon was flat on the ground, crushed by the weight of an entire car. The residents were bewildered when, halfway through February, their caretaker suddenly disappeared. They had no inkling of the shocking tragedy that had taken place: In one terrifying moment, Aharon Betzalel went from a healthy dad to disabled for life.

Aharon is fighting severe, life-threatening injuries in Tel Hashomer Sheba Hospital. In the true spirit of fatherhood, his primary concerns are not his overwhelming pain or life-altering injuries. What he worries about most are his nine children. They are now completely without their father’s income, and they are at the mercy of strangers for support. They are burdened by the constant worry that their father won’t make it, G-d forbid.

Aharon’s children are aware that their family has contributed immensely to the public over the years, never asking for anything in return. Now, the question stands: In their hour of need, will others step forward for them?

Funds are being collected so that readers can say “thank you” to the Betzalels for all their years of giving, by helping Aharon, and his children, survive this tragedy.

Click here to help