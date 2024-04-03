Christianity is a Judaic-based faith and an attempt to be a reflection of the Torah, influencing and redirecting idolaters, inspiring the creation of laws in society to safeguard and protect the public’s interests and the well–being of disenfranchised individuals. Yet there is no bond, and Bat Zion’s just recompense for maternal fidelity towards that which she bore and coddled in her cradle, nursling civilization, has been deicide.

In actuality, although unknown to many a Christian, he kneels to a Jew. A god born of a daughter of Israel, whose countenance was made up of 100% kosher DNA complemented by a skull cap and generous sidelocks, the type of which are reserved for the pious of Israel. This is the reality of the man along with the tens of thousands of other Jews who were crucified before, after and right along with him.

Over two millennia, neither Northern nor Southern European altars were ever graced with this simple obvious truth. To be sure, were Jesus to rise from the dead, he would be frantically disconcerted by criminals who usurped his crucifixion as a means to slaughter countless members of his faith, his brothers and sisters.

Horrible ugly images of the Jew still proliferate in Europe; the projections of societies which historically seized and controlled the Jew as an object or piece of property; confiscating his possessions, burning his holy books, and imposing forcible conversions. The Jew was persecuted, murdered, maimed, and violated physically, spiritually and financially. The debt of unrequited gratitude for Jewish theological, intellectual, even physical virtuosity is overwhelming. The Jew contributed to all fields of Western development from Classical Greece until now. The Jew demonstrated unprecedented fealty fighting in countless armies and died for host nations that showed him no regard.

Diaspora mural (entire) Randy/Yisroel Settenbrino

For thousands of years the European psyche has made the Europeans understand that they would lose their identity, be overridden, subjugated and pursued by a Semitic People. They were right; the only problem is they had the wrong Semites. Europeans bequeathed Western civilization, philosophy, the Classical arts and sciences to the world and fought a multitude of wars to cultivate and preserve their Christian identities. All of which seems, like a moot point now that these cultures wane and are targeted for the abyss..

Through the progression of a post-war secular world consigned to the void of existentialistic angst, Europe succumbed to moral malaise. Political rectitude would prevail in the guise of multi-culturalism; the stain of colonialism would be obliterated. This supposed eradication of social injustice has diminished and blurred the last vestige of religious and national identity in England, France, Holland, Italy, Denmark et al.

A quagmire of demographic stagnation has left these host nations in a sorry state of disquietude.

Committedly they seek to appease the insidious minorities waiting to replace them. In a cowardly deception they shift the focus from themselves. Psychologically, it is impossible for Europe to bear the veritable enemy who leaves them vulnerable and tangible to the millions in their midst. The comfort of European anti-Semitism and the familiarity of impunity allow the continent a cognitive dissonance to project upon the Jew a vicious and merciless character even while the relentless recalcitrance of their very own predators stands at their door.

They have closed their very own hearts and minds to act on the last opportunity to fend off a demise that is pressing imminently onward.

Explanation of Diaspora Mural: The family of blondies are my great grandfather Rabbi Pesach Turkenich Hacohen who was a Rav and a mechaber, his wife Ethel, my grandmother, and their 4 sons, buried alive in a Russian pogrom. The Israeli soldier raising the Magen Dovid on the Shul symbolizes my son Bram who is an outstanding soldier in Handasa Kravit (may he return safely).

Randy/Yisroel Settenbrino is the artist and developer of the Historic Blue Moon Hotel, The Sweet dreams Café and the Last Jewish Tenement Tours, His project was chosen by National Geographic as one of 150 in the Western Hemisphere. He writes on art, psychology, theology, and practical philosophy. He and his wife are also the proud parents of two IDF soldiers