תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועה דובר צה"ל

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that the IDF and ISA are continuing to conduct precise operational activity in the area of the Shifa Hospital while preventing harm to civilians, patients, and medical teams. Over the past day, the IDF eliminated terrorists barricaded in the area in close-quarters combat and located weapons in the area of the hospital.

During IDF activity in the area of Rimal in the northern Gaza Strip, several compounds used to launch anti-tank missiles and where snipers operated were struck by IAF aircraft. One of the terrorists that carried out the attacks on the troops was eliminated in the strikes.

IDF troops are also continuing to operate in the central Gaza Strip, where over 15 terrorists were eliminated over the past day. In one incident, a terrorist cell that was identified exiting a tunnel shaft and approaching a military compound near IDF troops was struck and eliminated by an IDF fighter jet. In a separate incident, a terrorist cell approaching IDF soldiers was eliminated by precise sniper fire.

Over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 80 terror targets across the Gaza Strip, including military compounds, compounds in which Hamas terrorists were located, and additional terrorist infrastructure.

Furthermore, ground troops and IAF forces eliminated terrorists in the southern Gaza Strip, including in the area of Al Amal. Several terrorist infrastructure sites were dismantled, including sites from which launches were carried out at IDF troops.

In additional activities, approximately 15 terrorists were eliminated by precise sniper fire and mortar shell launches. The troops also located weapons in the area, including grenades and military equipment.