The International Court of Justice has imposed additional provisional measures on Israel following a request by South Africa, as part of its genocide case against the Jewish state.

In its Order, the Court observes that, since 26 January 2024, “the catastrophic living conditions of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have deteriorated further, in particular given the prolonged and widespread deprivation of food and other basic necessities to which the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been subjected”, and that “Palestinians in Gaza are no longer facing only a risk of famine, as noted in the Order of 26 January 2024, but that famine is setting in”.

In the view of the Court, “the provisional measures indicated in the Order of 26 January 2024 do not fully address the consequences arising from the changes in the situation, thus justifying the modification of these measures”.

The order states that the State of Israel, in conformity with its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, shall "take all necessary and effective measures to ensure, without delay, in full co-operation with the United Nations, the unhindered provision at scale by all concerned of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance, including food, water, electricity, fuel, shelter, clothing, hygiene and sanitation requirements, as well as medical supplies and medical care to Palestinians throughout Gaza, including by increasing the capacity and number of land crossing points and maintaining them open for as long as necessary."

In addition, the order obligates Israel to "ensure with immediate effect that its military does not commit acts which constitute a violation of any of the rights of the Palestinians in Gaza as a protected group under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, including by preventing, through any action, the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance."

The Court also ordered Israel to submit a report to the Court on all measures taken to give effect to this Order, within one month from the date of its issue.