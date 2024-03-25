Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant is scheduled to meet with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House today (Monday). This will be followed by a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at the Department of State.

“I am now beginning my visit to Washington as a representative of the State of Israel, on behalf of the Government of Israel. I came here to reflect the importance of strengthening the IDF and empowering the State of Israel.”

“In my first meeting, which will be with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, I will stress the importance of destroying Hamas and returning the hostages home. We will operate against Hamas everywhere - including in places where we have not yet been. We will identify an alternative to Hamas, so that the IDF may complete its mission.”

“We have no moral right to stop the war while there are still hostages held in Gaza. The lack of a decisive victory in Gaza may bring us closer to a war in the north.”