Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, put an end to weeks of speculation on Friday and revealed she is in the early stages of treatment after cancer was found in tests.

In a video statement, Middleton said it was a "huge shock" after an "incredibly tough couple of months".

"I am well and getting stronger every day," she added.

The princess' statement explained that when she had abdominal surgery in January, it was not known that there was any cancer.

"However tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she revealed.

"For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone," stated Middleton.

Kate said recovery from her surgery in January had taken time and the priority was now reassuring her family.

"William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay," she said.

