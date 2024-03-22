Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz (Likud) on Friday summoned the Turkish deputy ambassador for a reprimand, following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I instructed Israel MFA officials to summon the Turkish deputy ambassador to Israel for a serious reprimand, following Erdogan’s attack on Prime Minister Netanyahu and his threats to send PM Netanyahu to Allah," Katz wrote.

He added that he intended to "convey a clear message to Erdogan: You who supports the burning of babies, murderers, rapists and the mutilation of corpses by Hamas criminals, is the last one who can speak about God."

"There is no God who will listen to those who support the atrocities and crimes against humanity committed by your barbaric Hamas friends.

"Be quiet and shame on you."