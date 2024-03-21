New Hope Pary Chairman Minister Gideon Sa'ar, notified Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday that he was leaving the coalition, Channel 12 reported.

According to the report, Netanyahu asked Sa'ar to give him a few more days to find a solution to include Saar in the War Cabinet.

Sa'ar told party operatives that he intends to give Netanyahu until after the holiday of Purim, after which, if his demands are not met, his party will leave the government and coalition.

The report further states that at the moment, Sa'ar would agree to join the War Cabinet as an observer, but if Netanyahu meets the request, Ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich will make similar demands.