The IDF arrested several terrorists in Shifa Hospital who were released from Israeli prison in the Shalit deal and who were part of Hamas's "West Bank Headquarters" and directed terror attacks in Judea and Samaria from the Gaza Strip, Kan News reported.

According to the report, the Hamas Judea and Samaria headquarters was created after the 2011 deal for the release of captured IDF soldier Gilad Shalit, after the released prisoners who lived in Judea and Samaria were expelled to the Gaza Strip. The architect of the headquarters was Salah al-Arouri who was eliminated in Lebanon in January.

Over the past decade, the members of the "West Bank Headquarters" led hundreds of terror attacks in Judea and Samaria and established dozens of terror cells, some of which were stopped at the last moment by IDF and Shin Bet forces.

Mahmoud Kwasama, a senior Hamas official responsible for the kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers in 2014, was arrested.

Kwasama was deported to the Gaza Strip as part of the Schalit deal in 2011, and from there he was involved in directing terrorist activities of Hamas in Judea and Samaria, including a number of shooting attacks carried out in recent years.