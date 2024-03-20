Gila Miriam Ghermiza is a mother of 9 with ALS, who is separated from her family. Standing next to his wife, who was lying in a hospital bed surrounded by medical apparatus, her husband Yaakov shared her touching story and the distressing state that she’s currently in.

“My wife is completely paralyzed; she cannot breathe or eat on her own, as you can see. However, her mind and brain work 100% … and she functioned as a mother for the past 8 years. She couldn’t speak but she could communicate with her eyes.

He then described the dismal state of his finances, due to his wife's illness. “The cost of keeping a ventilated patient at home ranges between 30,000 - 40,000 NIS, around $10,000. I can’t go on like this. It’s been so many years that the family put up with it.”

At this point in the video, Gila Miriam is visibly moved, her face showing a pained expression. Yaakov then described how they used to transport her by wheelchair, but medically that is no longer possible. She’s currently in hospital, separated from her children at home. The only way to bring her home would be to install an elevator at the cost of $40,000.

Yaakov ends with a heartful request, “Thanks to your donations we can keep her home, and thanks to you she will continue to be a mother to her children, a grandmother to her grandchildren. Every donation will help save us at home.”

The family has the support of public figures from around the country. Written endorsement can be viewed on the campaign page. To keep Gila Miram alive and bring her home to her children, click here to donate. All funds will go towards paying for the breathing machine and installing the badly needed elevator that will bring Gila Miram home.

