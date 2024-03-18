The IDF Spokesperson announced on Monday that Staff Sergeant Matan Vinogradov, 20, from Jerusalem, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Matan served in the 932nd Battalion of the Nahal Brigade.

Overnight, IDF troops launched a precise operation in the area of the Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the operation is based on intelligence information indicating the use of the hospital by senior Hamas terrorists to conduct and promote terrorist activity.

The IDF clarified that troops will continue the humanitarian efforts in the area, both throughout and following the conclusion of the operation, providing food, water, and medical supplies to the patients and civilians in the hospital's compound.

תיעוד: ירי של מחבלים מתוך מבני בית חולים שיפא בעזה לעבר כוחות צה"ל צילום: דובר צה"ל

Later the military reported that the troops identified terrorist fire toward them from a number of hospital buildings. The forces engaged the terrorists and identified several hits.