Eretz Yisrael Yomi header Tessler

We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Eretz Yisrael Yomi Torah header Tessler

To view all the Torah Lessons, Click Here

Parashat Pekudei

Presented By: Rav Moshe Davis Written by: Nir Shaul

I﻿n Parashat Pekudei, the posuk mentions the Mishkan twice. Rabbeinu Becḥayye brings a midrash that teaches that the earthly Tabernacle is located opposite the heavenly one.

Rabbeinu Becḥayye uses this concept to describe the Heavenly Temple, which is located above the earthly one (Devarim 32:52) and he also applies this concept to describe the Heavenly Eretz Yisrael, which is located above the earthly Eretz Yisrael.

The Heavenly Eretz Yisrael Tessler:

Question

What is the significance of the parallel between the heavenly and earthly Eretz Yisrael?

Answer

The heavenly and earthly Eretz Yisrael can be compared to the soul and body. Just like the soul is the life force to the body, the heavenly Eretz Yisrael gives the vitality to the earthly Eretz Yisrael.

To watch the Torah Lesson, Click Here

Eretz Yisrael Yomi Mishna Tessler

To view all the Mishna Lessons, Click Here

Mishna Orlah Perek 1 Mishna 2

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Tsvi Levy

Eretz Yisrael Yomi in merit of the Patriarchs Tessler

The Mishna in Orlah states that when Am Yisrael entered the Land, any fruit trees planted were exempt from Orlah.

Question

Why was it necessary for the Mishna to teach that trees planted prior to Am Yisrael’s entry into the Land are exempt from Orlah?

Answer

Since the Land of Israel belonged to Am Yisrael from the time G-d gave it to our forefather Avraham, it was necessary to teach that the prohibition of Orlah started only upon Israel’s entry into the Land.

To watch the Mishna Lesson, Click Here