Salim Joubran, who made history as Israel's first Arab-Israeli Supreme Court justice, has died after a battle with cancer, it was announced this morning (Friday). He was 76.

Joubran became the first Arab-Israeli citizen to serve as a permanent member of the Supreme Court in 2004 and served until his retirement in 2017. He also served as chairman of the central election committee in the elections for the 20th Knesset.

President Isaac Herzog eulogized him, saying, "I received with great sadness the news of the passing of Salim Joubran, a retired Supreme Court judge, who passed away after a serious illness."

"For decades, Judge Joubran sat on the throne of justice and fulfilled his commitment to Israeli democracy while practicing the professionalism, responsibility and pleasant manners that were his hallmark. Judge Joubran broke ground, among other things, by being the first Arab judge in the Supreme Court with a permanent appointment, and was also honored to serve as deputy president."

Herzog said goodbye and wrote: "He will be remembered in the history of the Israeli justice system as a renaissance man who was careful to respect others and represented a set of values, as well as being reasoned and sensitive. My condolences to his family and all his loved ones."

Joubran started his legal career in 1982 when he was appointed as a judge of the Haifa Magistrate's Court. After about 11 years, he was elected to the position of judge of the district court in Haifa.

In 2012, he courted controversy when he refused to stand for Hatikva, the Israeli national anthem, during the swearing-in ceremony of then-Supreme Court President Asher Grunis.