Barry Shawis at the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.

Shockingly, Senate Chief, Chuck Schumer, just stabbed Israel in the back.

In an official Senate statement ,Schumer slandered Israel's duly elected leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, and, interfering blatantly in Israeli domestic politics, called for an Israeli election to unseat Bibi.

It was on 14 November, in front of 300,000 Israel supporting Americans, Schumer said "Never Again! Let us not forget history. We stand with you and, rest assured, we will not rest until you get all the assistance that you need."

It seems Schumer has a short memory.

That assistance died today.

That promise to 300,000 Americans and Israel was broken by hypocrite Schumer.

Today he called Bibi an "obstacle to peace" as he demanded a two-state-solution, meaning a unity pact between Hamas and Fatah, as if that would assure Israel's survival.

Opposition leader, Mitch McConnell, not a Jew, said in response, "The Jewish State of Israel deserves an ally that acts like one," while calling Schumer's call for new Israeli elections in the midst of a war for Israel's existence as "unprecedented."

It was indeed an unprecedented betrayal by the leading Jew in the US Government.

Schumer, like his boss Biden, would prefer to leave Hamas alive and killing and elevated into statehood.

Shame on Schumer!

Israel's relations with the United States at this critical time, have reached their lowest point, perhaps ever.

Biden will do anything to get the Muslim vote. Looks like Schumer has joined him.

Biden once promised he had Israel's back.

That is where he and Schumer are sticking the Democrat's knife.