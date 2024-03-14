MDA EMT and ambulance driver, resident of the Western Negev, Keren Koch, who was in the café:

“As soon as I left the café I heard a commotion and shooting, I turned around to see a 50 year old male who injured, leaving the café and collapsing. I approached him and at the same time called for MDA teams to attend. He had several bleeding stab wounds. I stopped the bleeding, and as soon as large numbers of MDA teams arrived, they evacuated him to hospital while providing medical treatment. This was a horrendous terror attack.”

MDA Senior EMT Kalman Ganzburg: ““We split the teams up and searched the area to make sure there were no other casualties.”

MDA Paramedics Shachar Aharon and Ari Friedman:

“We saw a 50 year old male with stab wounds lying unconscious on the stairs at the entrance to the café. We immediately provided life-saving treatment, and evacuated him to hospital while fighting for his life.