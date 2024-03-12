Shoshana Dino is a grandmother many times over, yet an unable to enjoy her grandchildren since her husband’s passing. Her husband’s illness and medical treatment drained them financially, and she and her son are now left penniless.

She cares for her adult son who has Down syndrome, but she and her son lack essentials. Neighbors were shocked to hear that she lacked money for essentials like food and heating. What pains her greatly is her inability to enjoy her grandchildren and benefit from their company. She can’t afford extra food for guests, so she can’t invite her children for Shabbat, and she doesn’t even have funds to keep treats in her home to give her grandchildren.

She shared “The constant financial burden is crushing me and I’ve reached my breaking point. Without help, I can’t go on; not emotionally and not financially. Right now, my son and I lack basics. I desperately need help to pay for food, heating, and other essentials.”

Powered by charity organization Keter Torah, Jews worldwide are stepping in to help her. However due to her extreme lack, a lot more is needed to help Shoshana and her son out on a day-to-day basis.

Donate below to sponsor essentials for Shoshana and her son.

Campaign endorsed by HaRav Efraim Welch, head of Yeshivat Birchat Efraim.